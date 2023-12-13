Cease papering over cracks ahead of Nam

Uganda is sprucing up as it prepares to host the Non-Aligned Movement (Nam) and Group of 77 (G77) summits next month. With the former counting 120 members and the latter having a 134-strong membership, the country’s ability to host big events will come under renewed focus.

It is abundantly clear that the infrastructure in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where the two summits are scheduled to be hosted is splitting at the seams. More importantly, the hard evidence suggests that, instead of outpacing the moribund infrastructure in Kampala, responsible authorities have simply chosen to deny the existence of eyesores.

The government has opted to give the proverbial fresh coat of paint to infrastructure that foreign delegates will use in January of 2024. The repair works at the Mukwano railway junction have, for one, given motorists the rare opportunity of using a tiny section of the Kampala flyover.

Elsewhere, unsentimental conclusions were drawn after traders with semi-permanent structures were ordered off the fringes of roads in Kansanga and Kabalagala. The aforesaid roads lead to Speke Resort Munyonyo, which—upon being confirmed as the venue of the summits—continues to undergo cosmetic surgery courtesy of a subvention bitterly contested by some lawmakers.

Even Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) that has historically done a shabby job of running the rule over solid waste management, sanitation and proper drainage has also created a facade of its own. Kampala dwellers have been threatened with punishments if they do not clean up nicely.

In giving an unvarnished assessment of the situation, we are stronger than ever in the conviction that this cosmetic approach will only succeed in reaping the whirlwind. Critical to any success in Kampala, and indeed the country’s other cities, is dispensing with any pretence of repair jobs being undertaken. If these jobs are stripped of their cosmetics and pared down to their most elemental dimensions, there will be nothing to write home about.

Uganda will continue to exist after the Nam and G77 summits grind to a halt. The government should therefore spare no effort to make its citizens—and not the Nam and G77 delegates who are but a vapor—comfortable. The aforesaid comfort cannot be achieved through means of power and force. Put another way, it cannot be willed into existence by ordering people off the fringes of roads. Responsible authorities instead need to put in the hard hours to ensure that, for one, poverty alleviation programmes are worth their weight in gold.