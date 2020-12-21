Celebrate holiday season cautiously

By Editor More by this Author

As we celebrate the festive season and prepare for Christmas celebrations on Friday, it is timely to remind ourselves of what this festive season is all about: the festivities with family and friends. While this is time to make merry, it is also a season to be responsible and cautious.

Around this time, police warnings about crime and reckless driving have become an annual ritual. We cannot over emphasise this. However, this year presents more challenges during this season because we are dealing with a global pandemic that has, for much of this year, curtailed human interactions and significantly reduced public events and parties. In serious cases, family gatherings are also significantly limited in number.

There has been calls from authorities to the general public to avoid travelling to different parts of the country for Christmas and New Year celebrations. This is aimed at limiting spread of Covid-19, which has infiltrated communities, with Kampala registering the highest numbers.

As of December 19, Uganda had registered 31,187 positive cases and 231 deaths. In the last week, three dignitaries – a Member of Parliament, a former MP who was contesting for a parliamentary seat, and a long-serving Cabinet minister, succumbed to Covid-19.

The Covid-19 restrictions will make this year’s festivities different. Traditionally, this is the season when families come together, reconnect and celebrate. While there are no strict travel restrictions besides cautions, many Ugandans will not be able to mark this holiday season the usual way. Covid-19 has affected not just our ability to gather freely in big numbers but also our finances.

This newspaper has made several calls to emphasise the need to wear face masks, washing hands, sanitising and observing the Standard Operating Procedures aimed at controlling the deadly virus. We will continue to make this call and urge Ugandans that no one is safe. And as we enjoy the holiday season, our individual health should be our priority.

In many ways, therefore, this is a different Christmas. As we celebrate, let’s be mindful of the rapidly spreading virus. Plan your festivities in a manner that does not promote the spread of Covid-19. Keep your families, friends, communities and country healthy and safe. Observe the SOPs.

In any case, this pandemic has exposed us to new, creative ways of attending meetings, funerals, weddings and other events virtually. We can do the same on Christmas Day and during New Year celebrations with distant family members and friends and reduce physical gatherings.