Celebrate responsibly

This has been quite a year! It’s that year that has taken a toll on many people. We all felt it in one way or another.

A year that has taken so many people with it, especially due to Covid-19 and others just slipped through our hands suddenly in accidents and other forms of tragedy. The angel of death was on rampage this year.

However, not all is lost. We still have a lot to be grateful to God for, especially if you are able to read this.

There are some good things that we have still been able to experience amidst the hardships. Gratitude is a must.

As we get into the Christmas season and wind down the year that has been, it’s only prudent that we celebrate and reflect more on life’s direction and purpose.

The season is upon us, let us be responsible as we carry on with the festivities.

The road carnage rate usually goes higher in such seasons, mostly brought about by irresponsible road use. We ought to take care.

Also, let us not lower our guard as we wind down the year, Covid-19 is still here and will certainly not take a break when we do.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health show a rise in the cases, mostly driven by the new Omicron variant that’s highly transmissible.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the test positivity rate jumped from 0.6 percent to 4 percent on December 18, in just a space of two weeks.

About 1.9 million Ugandans have been infected by the virus and 3,200 have died since the first case was confirmed in March 2020.

Let us keep watch, we need to stay alive to get our economy running again as promised in January 2022, which is now just weeks away. Let this not be a setback, we need to move on and perhaps learn to navigate through the pandemic.

Our children need to return to school as well; it’s been long overdue.

Most importantly, we need to arm ourselves by getting vaccinated.

About nine million Ugandans have so far received their first or second dose, which is less than even half of the 22 million target. Finally, as we celebrate, let us reflect on the season’s real essence.





