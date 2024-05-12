Census data not for taxation purposes

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) is undertaking the National Population and Housing Census 2024 that began on May 9.

This crucial peacetime exercise will last for 10 days and has nothing to do with tracing non-payment or under-payment of taxes as some people claim.

The population and housing census is not new in Uganda. We have conducted census since 1911 and the last count was done 10 years ago.

For developing countries like Uganda, census is apolitical, it’s the primary source of data on the number of people, their spatial distribution, age and sex structure, living conditions and other key socioeconomic characteristics.

However, in a vacillating political climate, when sections of the population begin to get tired of a ruthless tax regime, unemployment, corruption, poverty, and other forms of inequalities, sarcasm and deception supplant critical thinking as victims of warped politics attempt to find solace in negativity bias.

They begin to see harm in everything, including qualms that are imaginary as a guide to belief and action. This confuses prospects for growth and development as years of misplaced resentment and fear, push resourceful citizens into the abyss of self-hatred and defeat in trying to fight unrelenting shadows around them.

Unfortunately, there are some people who don’t want to be counted for narcissistic reason. They have politicised the exercise as a covert tax operation. Some have closed gates and others are busy persuading relatives and friends to stay away, forgetting that what they are doing is wrong and self-defeating.

They also forget that after the 2026 General Election, the government of the day will need the census data to plan and solve some the endemic problems in the country. Such people should be punished.

While there are good reasons to keep our negative thoughts around, our view is that we should draw a line between the good, the bad and the ugly.

Citizens have rights and responsibilities, including the right to participate in the on-going census and other decisions that affect public welfare.

We, therefore, call upon all Ugandans to embrace the 2024 census exercise. It is apolitical and its benefits are enjoyed by all citizens, irrespective of political beliefs, religions, skin colour or tribe.

As Ubos and other government agents explained before, census figures play a critical role in guiding planning, policy formulation, and programme implementation, as well as monitoring development progress in line with the national goals and objectives.

Any attempts to politicise this crucial exercise should be resisted in public interest. The glitches and the false starts witnessed in various parts of the country should not clutter the exercise.