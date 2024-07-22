Cheer Olympics team at Paris 2024

This week, the world descends on France for the quadrennial Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

On Thursday, the Athletes’ Village, inaugurated at the end of February this year, officially opened its doors to the athletes of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26-August 11).

Built to accommodate thousands of people over the Olympic and Paralympic period (August 28-September 8), it involves some incredible numbers.

Since this last Thursday, athletes from all over the world have been taking up residence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. The 54-hectare Olympic Village has been built in three communes of Seine-Saint-Denis: Saint-Denis, where most of the facilities and buildings are located, Saint-Ouen and L’Île Saint-Denis.

Over 14,500 athletes and staff will be living in the Village during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For the Paralympics, that start soon after the Olympic Games, 9000 people are expected.

The magnitude of the Games cannot understated or overstated. Within this large crowd of athletes, Uganda has 25 athletes who will proudly carry out flag infront of a global audience estimated to be in billions. The most noticeable of those is definitely Joshua Cheptegei, the 5000m and 10000m world record holder. He also won two medals at the previous Games held in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Games delivered Uganda’s best performance with four medals. Jacob Kiplimo and Peruth Chemutai, a first woman to win gold, got the other two. That trio will carry the bulk of Uganda’s hopes.

However, former 800m world champion Halima Nakaayi should not be ignored. There should also be some attention paid to cyclist Charles Kagimu and rower Kathleen Noble as they will shed a light on the so-called smaller sports.

Perhaps, we are going to have a younger athlete whose name will start reverberating over the next few weeks. It’s high time we all send messages of encouragement and hope to the team in whatever way we can.

Some are going to succeed while others will not meet their goals which is sometimes summarised as failure. That word doesn’t necessarily apply to sport where one fall is only a stepping stone for next challenge.

The diversity of these Games should also help us and the world tear down do many boundaries and differences in opinion, faith, gender or colour.

