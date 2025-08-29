Children must be protected from obesity

A story titled, “Parents warned over rising childhood obesity in Uganda,” which was published in the Daily Monitor of Wednesday, August 27 sounded another alarm bell to a public health issue that we must pay keen attention to. According to the 2022 Uganda Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Survey, nearly six percent of children aged between five and 17 years living in urban areas are either overweight or obese. The 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey indicated that 26 percent of women and 11 percent of men aged 15 to 49 were overweight or obese. And according to the World Health Organisation, more than one billion people in the world are now living with obesity.

The Global Nutrition Report 2022 estimated that about 2.9 percent of children under five are overweight, while World Bank Modelled data places the figure higher at 4.2 percent in 2024, up from 3.9 percent the previous year. These shouldn’t be just another batch of statistics to throw around at conferences. We must pay attention to them, internalise what they actually mean, and devise means to change the unfortunate trend before it gets out of hand. Speaking at Kampala Parents Annual Sports Day, Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya, the commissioner for Physical Education and Sports, said modern parenting faces a new challenge as children spend more time glued to screens and less time outdoors, coupled with the growing influence of fast foods.

He called upon parents to play an active role in encouraging children to participate in sports and other physical activities. He said parents must do more than simply provide for their children. And he is right. Financial provision is great, but for them to live a quality life, many more aspects of their livelihood must be actively contributed to. Many public and private schools have broken off for the second term holiday, and for most holiday makers, time will be spent staring at a phone, TV, or computer screen with little or no physical activity at all.

This will be exacerbated by the poor nutrition choices often seconded by parents in the name of letting the children enjoy themselves after months of hard work at school. This is the norm for many, but doesn’t have to be. Parents and guardians like Rev Mugumya stated should encourage participation in sports and other forms of physical activity. This also helps to form a wholesome learning and growth process. Let this school holiday be a starting point for intentional healthy living for not only children but everyone.