Clamp down on street robbers

Police officers monitor CCTV camera footage in Kampala. PHOTO | FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Insecurity

  • Our view: If security can crush peaceful protesters even before they lift the first placard, they should equally be good enough in combating criminality before the thugs become too bold to stop.

A video clip that went viral this week showed an incident in which suspected thugs waylaid their victim on a boda boda and proceeded to rob him right in the middle of the road as motorists and bystanders looked on. The incident is believed to have happened on Friday at Kololo, an upscale Kampala city suburb.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.