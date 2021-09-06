Commit to observe coronavirus SOPs

By Editor More by this Author

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could be imminent, at least according to officials at Ministry of Health. Last week, Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential adviser on epidemics, said they are already witnessing signals of the third wave.

In our Friday September 3 story titled, “Govt names 10 hotspots as Covid-19 third wave looms”, Soroti, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Bukedea, Rubanda, Kabale, Obongi, Koboko, and Bundibugyo were highlighted as hotspots with the number of infections in these districts flaring.

According to the story, the statistics from the Health ministry indicate that as of August 31, a total of 386 Covid-19 patients were in admission in various health facilities.

Of these, 277 were in public hospitals, 83 were in prisons health facilities while private health facilities had 26. Up to 24,618 people are undergoing home-based care.

On August 24, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital had about 22 patients admitted, but on August 31, the number had shot up to 35. On August 24, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital had 72 patients, but on August 31, there were 85.

In light of all these numbers, Health ministry officials have pointed out increase in the violation of Covid-19 prevention measures.

It is not too long ago that we were reeling from the death and destruction that came with the second wave of the pandemic but if we are already violating the preventive measures commonly known as standard operating procedures (SOPs), then perhaps we learnt nothing from that dark time.

While the onus is on government to avail vaccines to the population, observing standard operating procedures is an individual responsibility.

Everyone must continually play their part in this war against disease and death. Yes, the third wave is anticipated but it would be unfortunate if we exacerbated it with carelessness and complacency.

It is human nature to get bored with following these guidelines but if they are part of our artillery against Covid-19 then it is worth it. So, in as much as it might be exhausting to put on a mask, maintain social distance, sanitise and wash hands, don’t stop.

Yes police should continue carrying out raids on bars and other such places that are violating Covid-19 preventive restrictions but we too can contribute to this by boycotting these places, stay away and stay safe.

Our recent experience from the second wave should be motivation enough for us to keep following the set health guidelines. It is true that keeping the guidelines alone will not stop the pandemic but it is part of the multi-pronged approach to managing it.







