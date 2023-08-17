Concerted effort can curb teenage pregnancies

The rising number of teenage pregnancies over the years has made headlines several times and rightfully so because it is a worrying trend.

The spike in numbers, especially during the lockdowns which were occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic only magnified the problem for all to see and worry about. Thankfully, the lockdowns and the school closure that came with them are behind us now but not the high worrying numbers of teenage pregnancies. This is still a big problem for which feasible solutions must be found.

Last year, a report by National Population Council warned that the high pregnancy rate among teenage girls and growth of demographic dividend might stall efforts of harnessing the country’s demographic dividends by 2040. Demographic dividend being the growth in an economy that is a result of a change in the age structure of a country’s population.

The complications that come with teenage pregnancy at all levels cannot be downplayed and can only be tackled if the problem is solved at the root, which is through prevention. This should be the main focus.

The common causes of teenage pregnancy are financial constraints, early marriages cushioned by cultural practices in some parts of the country, dropping or staying out of school for long periods of time and sheer ignorance by the victims. These and many others are where we must focus if we are to effectively protect our teenagers.

It is for this reason that Tooro Kingdom which recently unveiled a proactive measure to combat teenage pregnancies should be applauded.

The kingdom aims to utilise campfires as a platform to educate and engage young people. Ms Harriet Nyakake, the kingdom’s deputy prime minister in-charge of gender, culture and clan mobilisation said the campfires will be organised in various locations through out the kingdom, including schools and learning institutions. Various speakers will address youth on subjects such as responsible behaviour, sexual reproductive health, family planning and life skills. (“Tooro starts initiative to tackle teenage pregnancies”, Daily Monitor August 16.)