Consider alternative camp for refugees

The government is expecting to receive some 2,000 Afghan refugees, ostensibly, on the request of the US government. This paper reported in its Wednesday, August 18 edition that Uganda is among half-a-dozen African countries that the US has courted to host fleeing Afghan nationals after Taliban fighters bounced back to power.

Such a response to humanitarian crisis should be lauded. However, reports suggest that the government has mooted accommodating the Afghan refugees inside Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. This stadium, the only national sports facility in the country that can meet international standards if not left in disrepair, is heavily weighed down already.

In two weeks, the national team, the Cranes, will start Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They will have to host their home legs of the qualifiers not be in Namboole, but at a private facility in Kitende – St Mary’s Stadium. This is already shameful enough because Namboole failed to meet the standards required to host such games. These standards are in “small” matters such as refurbishment of the dressing rooms, washrooms, floodlights, pavilion, among others.

The nation is still euphoric after historic exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Games where Uganda won its highest number of medals at a single Olympics event. Joshua Cheptegei’s gold and silver in 5,000m and 10,000m, Peruth Chemutai’s gold in 3,000m steeplechase, and Jacob Kiplimo’s bronze in the 10,000m were milestones the country needs to sustain.

The government has thumped its chest over the historic outing but conveniently ignored to note a rather embarrassing failure. Ahead of the Tokyo Games, Halimah Nakaayi had won the world title in 800m. That gold was celebrated and Nakaayi should have been one of Uganda’s best medal hopes in Tokyo – if the government had made deliberate efforts to prepare her for the Games.

Instead, Nakaayi was left to compete on the railway slippers around Namboole for training. The Namboole that should have offered her a tartan track to train on had been conveniently turned into a Covid-19 treatment centre. Nakaayi was, thus, reduced to a footnote and effectively failed to even make the 800m final.

Namboole is a sports facility that should be the pride of all well-meaning Ugandans. It is not a multipurpose facility that can be turned into a medical or refugee centre at will. Let’s find an alternative place for the refugees and instead refurbish Namboole to be what it is.

The government must not lead in praising sportspersons for raising the National Flag while conveniently denying them facilities to hone their talent in.

