Consider repackaging rewards to athletes

On August 11, Uganda’s Olympic heroes Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai, and Jacob Kiplimo were awarded with Mistubishi Pajeros among other gifts for their amazing feats at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

These were indeed great rewards for the good work done and the President’s gesture should be acknowledged.

However, as past experiences have shown, the structure of this gift-giving ought to be well-thought, defined and followed for various reasons. As Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi wrote in the article, “Olympic heroes await Museveni award”, (Daily Monitor August 11), the gifts vary from cars, to houses, to money.

This is commendable but the President and others involved need to look back and see if these are managed well by the winners. Do they still have those cars? Do they have their houses? Were they able to use the money provided to enhance their sports careers or start businesses to support their families?

For some, the gifts have unfortunately not been what they should have. Dorcus Inzikuru, for example, says she still does not have the land title for the house that was built for her. She also says she is still waiting for the car the President promised her 16 years ago.

In order to provide rewards that keep giving, the government ought to do two things. First follow the structure as stipulated by the President i.e, in the case of gold medalists from the Africa championships, Commonwealth and Olympics games, Shs5m per month, Shs3m for silver and Shs1m for bronze for life.

If as a nation we believe that getting medals at world championships are a great gift to the country, then we should ensure that every winner is rewarded as promised. This way, the athletes are aware of what to expect and do not have to guess or find themselves going empty-handed when they return home.

Secondly, while cars, houses and monthly payments are appreciated, the rewarding team might want to think of a more financially intelligent method of dispensing these gifts. For example a monetary gift could be divided into three parts.

One part could be a cash reward; a second part could be given to the medalist piecemeal, with a monthly amount sent to a bank account of their choosing every month till it runs out; and a third part could be invested in government treasury bonds or unit trusts where they can gain a tidy sum with the interest offered. This gift would of course need to be tightly monitored and updated. But if well-managed, it would perhaps better honour our sports teams who offer so much of their resources and life to bring pride to the country.

