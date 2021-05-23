Consider students who missed learning materials

By Editor More by this Author

Following the closure of all learning institutions in March last year as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, government made a raft of promises that it said were aimed at ensuring that school-going children continue studying even while the country was in lockdown.

Some of the promises, including the purchase and supply of 10 million radio sets for distribution to some households, provision of 137,466 solar-powered television sets for distribution in the villages to facilitate virtual learning and the distribution of home-schooling materials. The home study or self-study materials were developed by the National Curriculum Centre as government rejected calls to declare a dead year for all educational institutions.

Of course, the radios and television sets were never distributed, but the ministry did print thousands of materials that were distributed to schools, both primary and secondary, across the country.

It has, however, turned out that more than half of the learners across the country did not receive these study materials. A report released by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Uganda this week has revealed that 7.5 million leaners did not access the learning materials.

Another report from the Ministry of Education and Sports has indicated that it is stuck with thousands of copies of home studying materials meant for about 2,000 schools because the would-be beneficiary schools could not be accessed. This means that a very good portion of our school-going population is lagging behind.

The gap between the performance of upcountry and urban schools in national examinations at both primary and secondary school levels has been widening over the last two decades.

Advertisement

The urban schools are obviously light years ahead of their rural counterparts because they are more affluent and can access facilities such as newspapers, computers, radios and television, which serve as good learning materials.

Parents of pupils in urban schools can also supplement the Shs7,000 that government gives for each pupil under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme so that their children can have lunch at school. Their rural counterparts, on the other hand, have no money to enable their children feed while at school. That has affected performance in rural schools.

Government may not be able to fix issues around the incomes of the rural folk, but it surely can do something about the learning materials. Government needs to take deliberate action to ensure that those who missed the materials access them and that they are helped to understand them.