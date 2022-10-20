Consult local leaders on Ebola measures

On Saturday, President Museveni announced a number of measures to contain the Ebola outbreak in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda. Chief among these was a lockdown prohibiting the movement of people and to a large extent, vehicle traffic within and out of the areas.

The other measures included an overnight curfew, closure of churches, and places of entertainment. The presidential directives were to be implemented with immediate effect.

It has later emerged that the halting of movement is easier said than done. Reports from the area and in nearby districts indicate that some of the lockdown directives are being flouted at will. The measures have also led to major disruptions, especially during the ongoing Uganda National Examinations Board examinations, among other things.

However, within the disruption lies an opportunity to do better in future. Measures such as lockdowns and other mass interventions ought to be planned in consultation with local leaders because they understand the unique challenges and population characteristics.

What we have seen in the case of Mubende and Kassanda is leaders raising the red flags after the fact. Without sufficient consultation, the government stands to make some losses rather than gains in the fight against the disease.

The transport infrastructure in the two districts, for example, has been flagged as a likely hindrance to school-going children and farmers trying to access their gardens and markets in the absence of motorcycle transport.

Security agencies are also less likely to be able to monitor the porous district boundaries at the end of these roads, hence an opportunity for rogue elements who would wish to escape detection on less beaten tracks as they violate movement orders.

There have been several myths and beliefs circulating about Ebola in the affected areas and to get to the bottom of these, one needs the cooperation and support of local leadership.

These, and other emerging issues in the management of the epidemic show that deeper study and consultation are required when drafting disease containment measures.

It is possible to provide a quick but appropriate response that will not cost more in the long run if the peculiar facts about a population are analysed in advance.