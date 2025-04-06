Consult widely on new fees collections

The Ministry of Education and Sports recently unveiled plans to introduce a centralised fees collection system, under which all fees and requirement charges in public schools are meant to be paid into the Consolidated Fund through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), effective July.

The proposal was first tabled before the Education Policy Review Commission by the National Planning Authority (NPA) in February 2023 at the height of the debate surrounding the unchecked hikes of school fees and other dues in public and government-aided secondary schools.

The faith-based organisations that founded some of the schools that have been lined up to be affected by the new policy have already expressed reservations about the new policy.

If these organisations are raising concerns, it is because the process of coming up with the policy was never subjected to the required level of consultation.

The general public, who are the consumers of the education services in those institutions, have also been voicing concerns about the proposed policy, which means that the Ministry of Education and Sports and NPA, which mooted the idea, never engaged stakeholders about the proposed policy before going public about it.

We do appreciate the need to cure the profligacy and abuse that occur in most of these institutions on account of the latitude that the administrators have to spend source under the current system, but the policy in its proposed form begs many questions. The problem is that there are few answers coming through.

What safeguards have been put in place to ensure that money going into the Consolidated Fund will not be accessed by thieves in government? What criteria are the affected public schools and institutions to follow in accessing funds to enable them to run their schools and meet their specific needs?

What systems have been put in place to ensure that operations and services in those public institutions are not bogged down by the culture of bureaucratic red tape that has come to dog our public service?

Besides, Uganda is going through tough economic challenges. Most parents are only able to send their children to school by entering into some arrangements through which schools allow them to pay fees in instalments. Has the policy factored in such struggling parents? Would there be a provision for them?

These questions cannot only be adequately responded to through comprehensive engagements with parents, education managers and administrators and the faith-based organisations that own some of the institutions to allow them to buy into it.

