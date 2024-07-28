Corruption fight: Govt must wake up and smell the coffee

On Thursday, President Museveni, responding to attempts by youth activists to march to Parliament to protest against corruption, claimed that unnamed foreign funders were behind the youth actions. The youth were charged in court with being a “public nuisance”.

But there is a pattern of blaming “foreign elements” and “agents of imperialism” whenever the government has come under the microscope over corruption, human rights and other governance issues.

In December last year when the United States announced expanded visa and travel restrictions on Ugandan officials who it accuses of being responsible for, among other, things undermining democracy, and again in April and May this year when the United Kingdom and later the US, sanctioned the Speaker of Parliament and several government officials over what was described as significant acts of corruption, several government officials, including Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT and National Guidance, blamed the actions of the governments on the passing by the Parliament of Uganda of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

Such a stand suggests that corruption and human rights violations are either non-existent or so insignificant to warrant criticism and action such as the youth took.

But corruption is real and it is evident to most Ugandans that the government cannot fight it alone.

Mr Museveni said in his statement that he is willing to join in any march against corruption for as long as it is organised patriotically. Mr Museveni participated in a march against corruption on December 4, 2019. What, since then, has the government got to show in terms of results in the fight against corruption?

Yes. A few government ministers, legislators and government officials have in recent times been arrested and arraigned in the courts of law, but those will remain of no value if the government has no successful prosecutions and convictions to show.

In the absence of tangible results, it is incumbent upon the government to let the citizenry, the ones who suffer when corruption occurs, engage in the fight against it.

Arresting and stifling the voices of those who should be its allies in the fight against corruption can only lead to a decline in public criticism of corruption wherever it manifests itself. That will translate into a drastic wane in critical attitudes and actions towards corruption.