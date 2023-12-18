Corruption: Let’s not give up the fight

On December 6, Afrobarometer, an African think tank, released a report from a research survey that revealed a number of demoralising, but not shocking facts about corruption in Uganda.

In our story, “Why Ugandans do not report corruption cases”, in the Daily Monitor of December 18, we highlighted some of the report’s findings. For instance, that majority of Ugandans do not consider corruption as the most pressing problem, while 81 percent fear to report it for fear of retaliation and other negative consequences; a number of the correspondents do not consider corruption one of the most important problems facing this country. They rank unemployment, management of the economy and provision of key services such as health, water, infrastructure as more pressing matters. And for some, giving a bribe is the only way to get a service.

In the report, Uganda was ranked 29th when it came to government commitment in fighting corruption, indicating stagnation in the fight against the vice.

This report is timely given that the year is coming to a close which is the perfect time for reflection on the state of affairs in our country at all levels.

The cry against corruption has been a never ending one and this report shows that it’s not about to wane, not unless we change our mindset and see corruption for what it really is.

While it is true that unemployment, management of the economy and provision of key services such as health, water, infrastructure are pressing matters that must be dealt with, corruption is the bug that sucks the blood out of these sectors hence compounding the problem. So let us recognise it for the monster it is. The apathy is however understandable because of the way vice seems to have been normalized in many sectors. If no tangible change is ever seen in the fight against corruption, why keep on fighting?

Like the report recommends, all stakeholders such as civil society and policy makers must renew efforts to fight corruption and improve strategies to increase citizens’ sense of safety as whistleblowers.

All of this would, however, be a waste of time without sufficient political will and interesting the citizenry in the fight again by providing some hope of victory, evidence that the fight is not in vain and more incentives and motivation to be and stay involved.

Thanks to this report and other such publications, we know where the gaps are, so let’s now get serious at plugging them.

There’s nothing new under the sun, so yes fighting corruption might be a herculean task but it is not necessarily impossible. Let’s buckle up and change these statistics in 2024.

