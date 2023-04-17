Corruption: Stop the ‘our man’ syndrome

There have been outlandish complaints from sections of the public in regards to the ongoing inquiry and charging of ministers and officials implicated in the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for Karamoja Sub-region.

While delivering his Easter Sunday sermon at St Andrew’s Church in Mbale City, the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, Rt Rev John Wilson Nandaah, said it was irrational for government to “sacrifice” Karamoja Affairs minister, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu, over the mismanagement of the relief items.

“We need to talk to the President [Museveni] over this matter and ask him to punish with mercy. He should forgive and pardon Minister Kitutu, who yielded to temptations and diverted the iron sheets,” Rt Rev Nandaah said.

The context of the bishop’s prayer is because Dr Kitutu, 61, is Manafwa District Woman MP and a born of Namisindwa District, and therefore a daughter of the soil.

At the weekend, some residents of Kayunga District led by chairperson Andrew Muwonge said they would lead a protest to Kampala if their man, State Finance minister Amos Lugoloobi, who was charged yesterday for his role in the misuse of the iron sheets, was not set free.

“We are going to close the district offices until the MP [for Ntenjeru North] is released. I have been receiving intimidating phone calls asking me to abandon this matter but I am ready to be arrested and join Lugoloobi in cells,” Mr Muwonge said.

With just two ministers appearing in court so far, the trend of people playing the ‘our person’ card must be nipped in the bud.

One then wonders, what will happen when the battery of government officials and ministers implicated in the scandal are arraigned in court? Will the whole country protest?

Our earnest call to all Ugandans, who have for long blamed the government for doing little or nothing to fight corruption and abuse of public resources, is that we all should support the legal entities charged with this role. If all of us mean well in the fight against graft, then we should be able to let even those closest to us to face justice when they are in the wrong.