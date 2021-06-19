Covid-19: Put Ugandans first, and not money

By Editor More by this Author

Uganda has lost more than 134 people in the last seven days to Covid-19, and registered more than 10,000 new cases.

The pandemic is no longer a disease we watch on news or read on social media; it is at our doorsteps.

The dead are no longer statistics from the Ministry of Health, but they are our family members, neighbours, workmates and church members.

Social media is awash with stories of people battling Covid-19, or mourning the death of loved ones as the second wave of Covid-19 rages.

Despite this deep pain and suffering, some people have taken advantage of the situation to make a killing. This newspaper reported this week that hospitals are charging between Shs2m and Shs5m per day to treat critically ill patients.

One hospital decided to withhold the body of a Covid-19 victim until the Shs18 million accrued in bills was paid in full for the six days the patient had been admitted.

At another city hospital, one needs to deposit Shs10m to secure admission.

And the hospitals are not alone in those rushing to reap dramatic profits from the pandemic.

Last week, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema, ordered bus operators to refund money to some passengers and ordered the arrest of some bus owners.

The operators were charging up to five times more for some routes, leaving some people, including students, stranded.

Funeral service providers have also doubled their prices amid the overwhelming numbers. Before the pandemic, they charged between Shs2m and Shs4m, but the figure has now gone up to more than Shs7m.

Coffin makers were not to be left out in the gold rush. Six months ago, coffins cost between Shs350,000 to Shs1m. Today the same goes for between Shs550,000 to Shs1.5m.

And the trend has been worldwide, big pharmaceutical companies have profited from the pandemic at the expense of people’s health.

Whereas the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, can only end at condemning our private hospitals for hiking medical bills for Covid-19 patients, and asking them to apologise to the public, we urge the government to ensure that treatment is available and affordable to all.

In the face of this threat that is shaking our country from all fronts, what we need is collective solidarity and not private profiteering from the pandemic raving the country.