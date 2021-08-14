Covid-19: Take care as football season returns

By Editor More by this Author

Yesterday marked the return of the English Premier League, Uganda’s most followed European league, with a late night kick-off as newly promoted Brentford beat last season’s top half finishers Arsenal 2-0.

There were also matches played in other top European leagues such as LaLiga in Spain, Bundesliga in Germany and Ligue 1 in France, among others.

But yesterday also marked the day Uganda reached 96,224 cumulative cases according to the Ministry of Health statistics of August 10. The 157 reported new cases and 11 new deaths as per the ministry’s statistics yesterday morning show that there is a steady decline in both new infections and deaths.

This comes on the heels of the easing of a 42-day total lockdown imposed by President Museveni on June 18 following a spike in both cases and deaths as Uganda faced the second wave that at the peak saw more than 1,700 cases and 89 deaths reported in a single day.

In lifting some of the restrictions, the President maintained that places such as schools, churches and bibanda (cinema halls) that usually attract large numbers of people should remain closed.

European football has a big following in Uganda by people from all walks of life. Many tune in to radio and TV updates and analysis throughout the day.

The tracking of the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi by French side PSG this week is just an example of how much interest we have in football.

On match days, thousands used to throng bars, sports betting centres and bibanda to follow the action. Those unable to watch on TV followed the events on radio, a broadcast that has become lucrative for many of the local stations.

But with the closure of these bars and bibanda, some people have been letting members of their communities into their sitting rooms and compounds to watch the games, at a fee.

Whereas everyone usually knows someone in such spaces, for some games the numbers are just too overwhelming and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not observed.

While leisure, including watching your favourite football team play, is necessary to take your mind off the stress of these strange Covid-19 times, we urge the public to exercise caution to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

If you have to watch soccer from someone’s home, make sure there is enough aeration and distance between yourselves. For those who can afford, there are apps on the phone that you can download and watch lives games.

If all fails, turn on your radio and follow from the comfort of your room. Stop the spread of Covid-19 by avoiding crowded places.

