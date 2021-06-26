Covid-19: Tighten control of private healthcare providers

By Editor More by this Author

Uganda’s experiment with the market-driven healthcare seems to have borne mixed results. The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the shortcomings of this system and shows the need for government to regain control from for-profit healthcare providers whose primary interest is making money.

Over the past few days, there has been public outrage over the exorbitant amount of money private health facilities are charging Covid-19 patients, some charging as much as Shs5 million per day.

Although the owners of private hospitals this week agreed to review the charges after meeting Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Monday, the move comes after a lot of damage has already been done. Some families had to cough up to a tune of Shs100 million in the treatment of their loved ones.

And in the event that the patients do not pull through, their bodies are held by the hospitals until the dues are met in full.

The intervention of Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, again this week points to a gap in our public service system.

She convened the emergency meeting after her unit received close to 500 complaints from the public about private health facilities.

Only a days earlier, Col Nakalema was forced to intervene and restore sanity in public transport after bus owners took advantage of the pandemic to hike transport fares by five times on some routes.

But the State House Anti-Corruption Unit would have to be elevated to a whole ministry if it were to fix the wrongs in the market-driven economy today. Just after receiving news that private hospitals had asked State House for up to Monday to review the cost of treating Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health was warning health workers against administering oxygen to Covid-19 patients at home.

Because of the crisis in hospitals, many patients are opting for private arrangements were they pay someone to administer the all-vital oxygen at their homes, sometimes even before assessing whether they need additional oxygen or not.

In the same week, State House refuted claims that President Museveni has cleared the developer of Covidex to start mass production of the medicine marketed as a “Covid-19 cure”.

By press time yesterday, prayers were expected to be held virtually at State House Entebbe as the country seeks God’s intervention over the raging pandemic that has so far infected more than 75,500 people and claimed 781 lives.

Our prayer is that government tightens regulation of private healthcare providers, especially during these trying times. For leaving patients exposed to the forces of demand and supply is only going to expose them to profiteers, quacks, and lock out the poor

