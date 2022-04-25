Covid-19 vaccination drives are commendable

Last week, Buganda Kingdom embarked on a second phase of mass Covid-19 vaccination. The kingdom spokesperson, Mr Noah Kiyimba, said the four-day exercise was supported by the Ministry of Health and that the ministry provided 50,000 doses and a team of medical personnel to administer the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine doses.

The Buganda Kingdom attorney general, Mr Christopher Bwanika, said supporting health service delivery in the country is one of the kingdom’s responsibility pointing out that the kingdom has also started a fight against HIV/Aids and blood donation drives which are ongoing. (See Daily Monitor April 21, “Mengo starts mass Covid-19 vaccination”)

Last year, the kingdom again in partnership with the Ministry of Health organised a two-day Covid-19 mass vaccination drive targeting the youth and other citizens mainly residing in Kampala.

This year’s drive comes on the backdrop of Ministry of Health’s announcement that there are no Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital in the country at the moment.



With latest statistics from the ministry indicating that between April 12 and April 14, a total of 27 cases were reported and the average test positivity rate was at 0.3 percent, this means the pandemic is under control. Any positivity rate under five percent signifies control of the pandemic, according to scientists.

What Buganda Kingdom is doing even with no new reports of Covid-19 cases is to say the least, commendable. For many, the news of no more new cases has meant completely throwing all caution to the wind with masks becoming a thing of the past and other health standard operating procedures such as hand washing, sanitising, social distancing, etc. being thrown out of the window in the name of this newfound freedom.

While it is good to celebrate this milestone after about two years of lockdown and living restricted and depreciated lives because of Covid-19, it is foolhardy to live carelessly.

So for Buganda Kingdom to stay the course and organise a second mass Covid-19 vaccination drive is good. We commend all the other organisations and institutions that might be doing the same and invite government to prioritise working with such institutions to sensitise and improve response to Covid-19 vaccination rather than seek to legislate on the matter by way of punishing those who shun the vaccine.