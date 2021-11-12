Curb rising cases of child abuse

In the passing week, shocking video clips emerged showing children being assaulted.

In one scenario, Tom Galubale, a resident of Kamuli Municipality, was captured assaulting his neighbour, Ms Brenda Naweria, and later slapping hard, her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, sending her to the ground in what seemed to be vengeance.

See, “Kamuli man filmed beating woman, child remanded for assault”- in Daily Monitor of November 9.

The other video clip, captured a youthful mother, pressing hard her toddler in between her legs as the child begged for mercy and leniency. Armed with what looked like a panga and daring anyone to come to the child’s rescue, she kept on pressing the child cruelly.

Latest statistics by government showed that more than 21,000 cases of child abuse occurred during the five months the country was under Covid-19 lockdown.

Furthermore, the government’s statement showed that there was a growing pattern of abuse and domestic violence targeting children who have been at home for close to two years, increase in child marriages and cases involving underage girls being sold off into marriage in exchange for money and other commodities.

Children are the most delicate fabric of society and should be given tender care and protection if they are to grow up into meaningful citizens of the next generation.

Now that more of these cases are continuing to happen, we strongly condemn these vices.

We, therefore, call upon the relevant authorities like the children protection agencies, Gender ministry, police, labour offices and parents, among others, to ensure that children are protected against abuse.

Likewise, we applaud the justice system that has since caused the arrest of the Kamuli man and had him charged before courts of law for double assault charges.

Here is a word of advice to the people who usually capture these videos as child abuses happen, not to stop at mere recording and sharing but also report the same to the nearest police station.