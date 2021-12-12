Cut red tape blocking access to Covid vaccines

By  Editor

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Vaccination. 
  • Our view: Ugandans shouldn’t be struggling to access Covid-19 vaccines yet the country has so far received about 28 million doses. 

The decision to close mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kampala Metropolitan area has increased pressure on the few hospital-based centres, causing unprecedented delays as Ugandans seek the life-saving jabs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.