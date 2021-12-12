Cut red tape blocking access to Covid vaccines

The decision to close mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kampala Metropolitan area has increased pressure on the few hospital-based centres, causing unprecedented delays as Ugandans seek the life-saving jabs.

This decision was harsh, unnecessary, ill-thought-out and reckless to say the least. People who are due for second dose failed to locate closed centres and have been tossed from one areas to the next. We understand some have given up the chase. The congestion at static centres also made matters worse.

The President and his Cabinet should as a matter of urgency take keen interest in this dilemma and perhaps direct the Health minister and her team, to reinstate mobile Covid vaccination centres in Kampala and send more units to other parts of the country.

This is critical because the government has pegged the full reopening of schools and economy in January on vaccination of 7 million Ugandans. The arrival of the Omicron variant into the country and the promise to have no more lockdown make vaccination a matter of life and death.

While cynics think the demand for Covid vaccines is falling, our correct view is that there are still millions of Ugandans out there who very much want to get vaccinated against coronavirus but haven’t been able to. To boost uptake, we must cut the red tape and ease access to Covid vaccines.

December 9 statistics show that only 30 percent of the targeted 22 million people had been vaccinated with at least one dose. Only 8 percent (1,747,801) had been fully vaccinated. The slow progress in uptake cannot be blamed on social media disinformation alone, the glitches in distribution chain complicated matters.

Other countries are prioritising access, propping up mobile clinics and eliminating red tape at mass vaccination sites. This strategy had worked in Kampala but some people, for unknown reasons decided to create confusion.

Our view is that Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng should as a matter of urgency brief Cabinet on the logistics her docket needs to increase availability and accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines. All hospitals as well as selected pharmacies should be judiciously supervised and allowed to vaccinate people against Covid-19. The nitty-gritties can be hash out in a memorandum of understanding with the private facilities.

Essential workers, including teachers, health workers, learners and people with commodities who are at risk of contracting Covid-19, have found it impossible to access the vaccines and are now lost in the confusing system set up by Ministry of Health officials.

Ugandans shouldn’t be struggling to access Covid-19 vaccines yet we have so far received about 28 million doses, enough to give our people a chance to fight back in the war against the deadly pandemic.