Two important changes have happened in the Daily Monitor newspaper over the past year. The most obvious are the front pages, which seek to make news and information more appealing to younger readers whose attention spans have been decimated by the endless scroll of social media.

The second and subtler change was to bring the business news pages from the back to the front of the paper. This reflected our view that while politics matter, business is equally important and fully deserving of more prominent placement.

Today, we extend that thinking by launching Business Daily, the Nation Media Group's hugely successful economic information portal, into the Daily Monitor.

From Monday to Friday, our regular business pages will carry the Business Daily flavour, with the usual extended coverage in the Tuesday magazine. However, the print offering is merely the icing on the cake.

The real deal is to be found on the Business Daily website (www.bdafrica.com), where we shall provide round-the-clock coverage of finance, the markets, regional trade and investments, as well as think pieces from thought and opinion leaders from across the region.

Visitors to the website will enjoy deeply reported insights from Uganda as well as coverage from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and other major markets on the continent. Business leaders seeking to expand their operations or simply keep an eye on competitors will find this in-depth regional focus invaluable.

The timing couldn't be more urgent.

The upheaval in the global donor industry is an opportunity to refocus Africa's international relationships away from aid to trade. Ongoing investments in energy and transport infrastructure can, if well harnessed, act as a bedrock for local industry, manufacturing and trade.

Policy reforms to create regional economic blocs like the East African Community, as well as the African Continental Free Trade Area, will make it easier for African countries to trade with one another.

A combination of photos shows the Daily Monitor's cover pages between May 18-May 21, 2025. PHOTO/COMBO

The bold coverage that has defined the Daily Monitor over the past three decades sought to articulate and embed our political independence in a democratic foundation.

We will now seek to supplement that by identifying opportunities for economic growth and self-reliance. We invite you to journey with us, share your feedback and subscribe today. Invest in us so that we can continue to invest in the truth.