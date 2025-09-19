Deal with child marriages in Karamoja sub-region

This week marked the official start of the third term on the school calendar, and despite the strike by some Arts teachers over discrepancies in pay, a number of learners had their lessons, as they hopefully will continue to for the rest of the term.

Unfortunately, for some young girls, especially in the Karamoja Sub-region, school is a distant dream because of the rise in child marriages. Our story of Thursday, September 18, titled “Concern over rampant child marriages in Nakapiripirit”, highlighted the regrettable trend that is being practiced by some parents and guardians under the guise of culture and tradition.

This problem was brought to the fore during a multi-sectoral engagement on harmful cultural practices. It was organised by ActionAid Uganda with funding from the European Union at Nakapiripirit District headquarters. Issues raised include the practice of some parents marrying off their underage daughters in exchange for bride price and even alcohol due to poverty and deep-rooted cultural traditions and weak enforcement of laws against violation of children’s rights.

It is said that girls as young as 13 years old are being given away in marriage.

This is unacceptable and shouldn’t be allowed to continue. Unfortunately, stopping such practices takes more than strongly worded declarations and opposition. It takes a multi-pronged approach to deal with this problem effectively. It must start at the grassroots with the involvement of local community leaders, clan elders, parents, and other stakeholders. For it to take root and the desired change to be seen, it must be a persistent and consistent campaign from all quarters, with the same message being preached firmly and practiced across. These practices might be deeply rooted in the communities, but with consistent sensitisation and law enforcement, they can be stopped. Girls and boys, too, should be given a chance at a better life, not sold into marriage for a goat or alcohol.

The factors that fuel such practices, such as poverty, alcoholism, and the like, should also be addressed otherwise, it would be akin to treating symptoms without taking out the cause. If these are not dealt with, the vice might stop temporarily and then resume after some time or be replaced by another form of criminality.

Parents should be sensitised to see their daughters as much more than just a source of income, but as the next generation that could change the tide of the region for the better. Boys should also be co-opted in these campaigns on sensitising the girl-child about their value and the need to stay in school. With determination, political and social will, and consistency from all stakeholders, this practice can be conquered and our young ones given a chance at fulfilling their full potential in life.



