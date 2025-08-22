Deal with corruption in public service conclusively

Findings from a study conducted by the Inspectorate of Government in partnership with the Economic Policy Research Centre at Makerere University reveal that more than 130,000 senior government workers bribed their way into office.

While releasing the report, the Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya explained that at least 35 percent of civil servants paid between Shs3m and Shs50m to secure jobs. This is about 133,000 out of the country’s 480,000 public servants having bribed their way into government jobs.

The study, which was carried out in several districts across the country, examined recruitment between 2018 and 2022 and exposed corruption in the hiring of public servants by the District Service Commissions (DSCs). The report states that job applicants at the Local Government were asked for bribes of up to Shs78b, but the actual bribes paid amounted to approximately Shs29b for the period 2018 to 2022.

An earlier story in the Daily Monitor titled, “Selling jobs sinking local governments”, published on August 14, also revealed how rife this type of corruption is. A mini survey conducted by Daily Monitor across the country shows the affected job applicants are being forced to pay huge sums of money to appear on the government shortlists, only to find their names excluded.

These findings from both the Daily Monitor mini-survey and the aforementioned study are disheartening for the millions of Ugandans who struggle through our education system only to get to the end and realise their degrees are worth nothing because they can’t get jobs without giving bribes. It also speaks to the quality of some of the people who end up getting the few available jobs.

They might be able to afford the bribe but are not qualified for the positions they take up hence poor service delivery or even a continued cycle of corruption in the form of misuse and misappropriation of public funds. All these point to the fact that such reports must be taken seriously and action taken to dismantle the network of the corrupt that threatens the very existence of this nation.

It is good to know that some steps have been taken. For instance, Ms Kamya said the inspectorate had already secured the dismissal of more than 450 civil servants over corruption. And also several officials in Mpigi, Gomba, Mukono, and Jinja had been arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, but more has got to be done.

The study recommended reforms such as revising how DSC members are appointed, raising the qualifications required for their positions, increasing funding and salaries, and fast-tracking the use of human capital management and the e-recruitment systems to limit malpractice.

The above reforms are a good way to deal with this, but the authorities must not draw away from the need to apprehend and prosecute all culprits without fear or favour.