Deal with gaps in new curriculum

News from a senior official at the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) that at least 19 Ugandan teachers were forced to leave Burundi because they were still using the old model of knowledge-based teaching is absurd. They, it is said, were telling learners what to learn instead of assisting them to find out what they should learn and display mastery of the subject knowledge and skills acquired.

This was highlighted in a story in the Daily Monitor of Thursday, July 24, pointing out that Ugandan teachers are having trouble securing jobs in neighbouring countries where the competence-based model of teaching and learning has been fully embraced and implemented.

This was at a workshop organised by the Department of Science, Technology and Vocational Education at Makerere University School of Education on the competence-based curriculum, attended by teachers and school administrators last week.

At the workshop, Mr Wilson Ssabavuma, a curriculum specialist at NCDC, said the knowledge-based model has been scrapped by most East African countries in preference for the competence-based curriculum (CBC). In 2012, the East African Community member states recommended the adoption of CBC with the aim of harmonising education certification and ensuring the free movement of labour with the same skills and training within the region.

While implementation of the new curriculum has had its fair share of setbacks, ranging from inadequate or complete lack of teacher training in many places, teachers continuing to use the old curriculum due to lack of textbooks for the new curriculum, lack of instruction materials, resistance from stakeholders and so much more, this should not continue to delay the inevitable.

These can surely be dealt with and resolved. The new curriculum trumps the old one by all means, promoting more practical learning rather than the mainly theoretical old one.

It emphasises key tenets such as critical thinking, practical application of knowledge and skills needed to address real-life problems. This will ensure we produce job creators rather than seekers, and graduates who are best suited to compete favourably on the job market. Clearly, from the aforementioned story, adapting to change will not only benefit the learners but the teachers and instructors too when it comes to the movement of labour.

This is, therefore, a call, albeit not the first or last, to all stakeholders to get on board and support the implementation of the abridged curriculum. However, the gaps that exist therein must not be glossed over. They should be effectively addressed for a successful and effective transition and implementation of the new curriculum. We must not let our education sector or labour lag behind.