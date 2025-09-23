Deal with shortcomings in the education sector

The education sector in Uganda is in a deplorable state, with many government schools hamstrung by a plethora of problems. Many government primary and secondary schools have a shortage of classrooms, forcing teachers to conduct lessons under trees. However, tree shade can shelter learners and teachers from the sun but not the rain. So when it rains, lessons are interrupted. Furthermore, learners taught in open-air classrooms under trees are easily distracted, thereby hindering their ability to grasp the knowledge teachers attempt to impart. Owing to this shortage of classroom buildings, the management of some schools have resorted to constructing rickety, makeshift structures that can hardly shelter learners and teachers from sunshine and rain.

There is also a shortage of desks in schools, compelling learners to sit on the floor. This further hinders the learning process. Sanitary conditions in some schools, especially those in rural and hard-to-reach areas, leave a lot to be desired. These schools have a shortage of pit-latrines, with the few existing ones shared by boys and girls, and even teachers. In some extreme cases, learners are forced to ease themselves in the nearby bushes. This is a dangerous trend that exposes learners, teachers and locals who live near these schools to sanitation-related diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid. Schools also have a shortage of textbooks, severely hindering learning. Laboratories, which are essential to teaching science subjects, do not exist in some schools. Where laboratories exist, they are poorly equipped to handle practical lessons that learners need to better understand science subjects.

Shortage of water also afflicts some schools, especially those with boarding sections. This makes it hard to maintain hygiene and sanitation. The issue of raising the pay of arts teachers to match that of their sciences counterparts should also be expeditiously resolved. Disgruntled arts teachers cannot conduct their duties to the best of their abilities. So the longer government takes to resolve the matter, the longer learners suffer. These challenges highlight the gross failure of government and the Ministry of Education in particular to conduct their duties. For presiding over this mess, jeopardising the future of young Ugandans, the government and Education ministry officials should hang their heads in shame.

The problems afflicting the education sector must be expeditiously resolved. Government must build classroom blocks and purchase desks for learners. Sanitation in schools must also be taken seriously. The authorities must ensure there are enough sanitation facilities in schools. Water must also be made available in all schools so that students do not waste time travelling long distances to fetch water instead of concentrating on their studies. Funds must be provided to buy textbooks and build laboratories in schools where they do not exist. The onus is also on government to fully equip these laboratories to cater for students' learning needs.



