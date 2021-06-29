Dear Mr President, now what next?

By Editor More by this Author

On Friday during the national day of prayer at State House, President Museveni publicly interrogated the Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine. The President’s concern was that he had asked the ministry to prepare upto 42,000 intensive care unit beds, which would take care of the worst-case scenario basing on what was happening in Italy as the pandemic pounded most of Europe. Dr Atwine said the country had prepared only 3,000 beds more than a year later. “You see, that is where the problem is,” Mr Museveni said as he left the podium.

In an interview with this newspaper on Sunday, Dr Atwine blamed the delay on red tape, bad procurement laws, and the long queues at the world market because of rising demand for medical supplies needed in Covid-19 treatment.

We find problems in both the President’s and the permanent secretary’s views. Mr Museveni – whether he was playing to the gallery or not – should not have waited for more than 13 months before asking for feedback on the directive. The reason he locked the country in March 2020 was to allow the government prepare for a full-blown war with coronavirus.

When he, therefore, reopened the country after three months of lockdown, Mr Museveni should have subjected the taskforce to a performance review on the set objectives for the lockdown period. Locking down the country did not mean just stopping the spread of the virus, but it meant working overdrive to prepare the systems as promised.

The trends in Europe of reinfections and reoccurrence of waves should have taught us that the virus was not yet done with us and, therefore, we needed better preparation. Instead, we emerged from the lockdown as though we were victorious, chest thumping and showcasing graphs of how we had performed better than developed countries in containing the virus.

Yet in actual sense, we had not done anything. We had just put on halt transmission rate. Therefore, when we returned to almost normal life, characterised by a high-octane political period and laxity in enforcing standard operating procedures, the virus was happy to join party. It does not, thus, matter how long we stay in the lockdown if we do not build strong healthcare systems. We can reopen even after the 42 days and the virus will find our guard down; then pounce like never before. Also, let’s remember that a sizeable number of Ugandans – either infected or affected by the virus – have had their entire lifetime savings swept away by the second wave.

Advertisement

So, the President should not just end at lamentations. What has he done now that the team did not do as directed? Shall we ever have the beds in place? How are the health personnel that are being depleted by the virus being propped up? What solutions do the Ministry and President have going forward? Ugandans deserve answers from people who are leading them.



















