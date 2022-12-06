December: A time to reflect, ask questions

Now that we are fully settled in the month of December, the Christmas festivities will begin, with families, companies, organisations and other forms of associations holding as many parties and celebratory events, as inflation can allow.

During this season many religious leaders of the Christian faith are keen on telling their flock to remember Jesus Christ who is “the reason for the season”, and to celebrate with those who have and who do not have. The media will be awash with photos and stories of different concerts and parties. Social media will tell us what to do and not do when we visit the villages or when our relatives come from outside of the country to spend time with us.

At the end of the day however, Christmas should be a time to reflect on our spirits and souls and ask ourselves the hard questions. It should be a time to gather our thoughts away from the festivities and see if we as individuals have made a positive difference to the lives of those near and far from us. So this Christmas, let the religious leaders, authoritative persons and the media ask of us the following.

Let them ask what we have done with the 365 days that have been given to us. Have we made amends in certain relationships where we caused hurt? Have we been more present in the lives of our children, significant other, family, relatives and friends? Have we made sacrifices to see to it that our neighbours and communities are supported?

Let them ask what we have done with the money we have received throughout the year, regardless of the amount. Have we shared with those in dire need? Have we saved as best as we could? Have we invested in things that cause growth?

Let them ask what the state of our spirits and souls are. Have we walked the path of goodness and light to the best of our ability? Have we been good, kind, patient, caring, forgiving and loving to those around us, whether they deserved it or not? Have we been faithful in all of our dealings?