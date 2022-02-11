Decongest classrooms in upcountry schools

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Decongest classrooms.

Our view: It is our appeal that government moves quickly to decongest classrooms in upcountry schools before another disaster strikes.

After more than 80 weeks of closure – the longest in the world – government last month reopened schools. All learning institutions were closed in March 2020 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that was ravaging the world.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.