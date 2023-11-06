Develop Source of the Nile following the law

The government plays a pivotal role in ensuring the welfare and well-being of its citizens. Among its many responsibilities is the acquisition of land for various public purposes.

This is not only a lawful exercise of its power but also an essential element of responsible governance. The acquisition of land by the government, when done lawfully and with proper checks and balances, serves the greater good.

While Article 26 of the Constitution declares everyone’s right to own property “either individually or in association with others”, there is no provision in the Constitution that expressly confers upon the State the power of expropriation.

Section 2 of the same article states: “No person shall be compulsorily deprived of property or any interest in or right over property of any description except where the following conditions are satisfied— (a) the taking of possession or acquisition is necessary for public use or in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health.”

Clause (b) of this Section states that “the compulsory taking of possession or acquisition of property is made under a law which makes provision for— (i) prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation, prior to the taking of possession or acquisition of the property; and (ii) a right of access to a court of law by any person who has an interest or right over the property”.

To that effect, on Wednesday last week, the government commissioned a Shs15b project that will see the construction of a glass-viewing pier stretching into the Nile waters from the Source of the Nile to boost tourism in the area.

However, many of property owners along both sides of the River Nile in Jinja City and Njeru Municipality are troubled by this government’s plan to take over and redevelop their multi-billion area for tourism.

The landlords, under their umbrella, the River Nile Land Grabbing Frontier, worry that the government plans to acquire their land without proper compensation.

Their anger got to a boiling point when Strategic Friends International, a consultancy firm hired by the government, started pegging demarcations on land within the corridor around Amber Court, an area that includes companies such as Madhvani’s packaging firm, Mulbox, Jinja Sailing Club, Nile Polysack and over a dozen hotels.

This publication also established that swathes of land along the riverbank at Busowooko Falls have been acquired by top politicians, including a member of the First Family.

Like we have witnessed protests over land issues before, it is always a matter of life and death, and these landlords have sworn their confidence in the Constitution to protect what’s theirs.