Dig deeper into death of woman on Northern Bypass

On the morning of Sunday, September 29, residents of Kira Municipality were shaken by the tragic death of Agnes Nantongo, a young woman whose life was brutally cut short on the Northern Bypass.

From the dress code, many concluded that she may have been killed while jogging on the road cutting through the northern part of Kampala City.

Other reports indicate that she left her workplace – African Oil Petrol Station - where she was the manager on the evening of Saturday, September 28, dressed in the way she was found.

As the investigation unfolds, we urge Uganda's security personnel to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of truth and justice. The circumstances surrounding Nantongo's death raise disturbing questions about the safety of Ugandan citizens, particularly women. The northern bypass, once a symbol of modern infrastructure, has become a haunting reminder of vulnerability. It is imperative that our security agencies demonstrate unwavering commitment to unraveling the mystery.

Nantongo’s death isn’t the only one. This is the second incident in two years that a female jogger has been attacked in Kira Municipality. In November 2022, a female jogger in Namugongo, a few kilometres from where the latest incident happened, was attacked by men, who gang-raped her before stealing her mobile phone.

The suspects were arrested and their trial is still pending.

In July, thugs attacked Bishop Zac Niringiye with a blunt object while he was jogging in Nakawa Division, Kampala City. The thugs robbed him of his mobile phone. It was the second incident against him in three years in the same village.

In July 2022, James Kakooza, Kampala Central Division Councillor for Kamwokya, was hit with a blunt object to his death by men riding a motorcycle while he was jogging on the road near the Centenary Park in Kampala City. The suspects have never been found.

At the nearby Yusuf Lule Road along the Golf Course, pedestrians exercising are often attacked by criminals on motorcycles.

It prompted the police to establish mobile posts and heavy deployment in the evening and morning.

We implore the Uganda Police Force, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, to conduct a thorough, transparent, and expedient investigation into the attacks. This includes prompt collection and analysis of evidence, identification and interrogation of suspects, and disclosure of findings to the public.

The nation demands answers. Was Nantongo's death a result of foul play? Were there lapses in security patrols? What measures will be taken to prevent similar tragedies? As security personnel embark on this critical investigation, we remind them of their sacred duty to protect and serve. The people of Uganda look to you for reassurance that their lives are valued and secure.

