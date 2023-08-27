Digital number plates: Govt must be more transparent

On Thursday, it emerged that government had directed the Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure to halt investigations into failure by the Russian firm, Joint Stock Global Security, to set up installation centres and a local factory to manufacture digital surveillance number plates as part of the implementation of an Intelligent Transport Monitoring System.

That Parliament was acquiescent to the minister’s “request” to defer debate on the matter is quite disturbing. It amounts to putting the cart before the donkey. How will the loopholes in the project be found and fixed if it is not subjected to scrutiny?

That Parliament agreed to halt the investigation also raises serious questions about its role in governance and democracy. Parliament is meant to be that one free space where democracy and freedom of speech and expression are meant to be exhibited.

It is where the tough questions are meant to be asked of government about projects that have many a citizen shifting uneasily in their seats.

It is where the legislators should rise and help the citizenry make their feelings about the project known. It was the time to tell government that Shs735,000 that authorities say would be for first car registrations is too high.

It was the time to tell government that it does not make sense for motorists and cyclists who had already paid for registration of their vehicles to add another Shs150,000 for cars and Shs50,000 for motorcycles.

It would have been a time for government to reveal why it bent all rules and guidelines in order to give Joint Stock Global Security the contract. That did not happen and will perhaps not happen because Parliament acquiesced to the minister’s “request”.

The citizenry’s expectation of Parliament is, therefore, that Parliament represents its interests and not those of the leaders, or those in government. Discussions around the digital surveillance car number plates is high up there on the citizenry’s agenda of matters that must be comprehensively discussed.

It, therefore, follows that acquiescing to the minister’s “request” amounts to abdicating its role as representatives of the people. Parliament has once again let the citizenry down.

The minister’s “request” would in the circumstances look like a strategy devised to scuttle a process that was feared would reveal more questions about a project that continues to raise questions.