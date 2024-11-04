Digital transformation in Public Service welcome

As Uganda strides towards a digital future, embracing digital transformation in the public sector has become imperative. Last week, public servants were urged to support the government’s digital transformation agenda, a move aimed at enhancing efficiency, cutting down bureaucratic delays, and driving economic growth.

As noted by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, this shift is not unique to Uganda; globally, governments are leveraging digital solutions to improve service delivery, streamline processes, and foster innovation. For Uganda, embracing this change is not simply an option—it is a necessity for a more effective, citizen-centred government.

Digital transformation holds the potential to address pressing issues in Uganda’s public services. According to the World Bank, Uganda’s Internet penetration stands at around 25percent as of 2023, compared to Kenya's 47 percent and Rwanda’s 33 percent. This relatively low connectivity impacts access to essential services, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure lags.

As digital systems expand, government services could reach underserved populations, bringing inclusivity to the heart of governance. Furthermore, recent studies reveal that increased digitalisation could boost the national GDP by up to 1.5 percent, highlighting the broader economic benefits of this agenda.

One significant hurdle, however, lies in the digital skills gap within the public sector workforce. Reports from the Ministry of ICT indicate that less than 40 percent of public employees possess adequate digital literacy skills, a deficiency that can severely hamper the effectiveness of digital transformation efforts.

Addressing this challenge requires a robust commitment to upskilling programmes, which not only build technical expertise but also foster a mindset receptive to change. Empowering public servants with digital proficiency is essential to fully leverage new tools and optimise their interactions with citizens.

Equally pressing is the need for a strong cybersecurity framework. The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) reports a rising incidence of cyberattacks, with government agencies targeted at an alarming rate.

A secure digital environment is critical for safeguarding citizens’ personal data and building trust in the new systems. Our National Cybersecurity Strategy lays the groundwork, yet more comprehensive implementation is necessary to keep pace with digital threats.

Digital transformation in the public sector is about more than adopting technology; it represents a commitment to efficient, transparent governance that truly serves the people.