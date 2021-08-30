Disability sport teaches so much about resilience

By Editor More by this Author

Have you had a chance to watch the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics? If you haven’t, find a moment to watch, even if it’s just highlights.

There is something that will make the hair at the back of your head stand up and tingle. Turkish swimmer Sumeyye Boyacci, now 18 years old, was born with no arms.

She became interested in swimming after watching fish swim in an aquarium, noticing that they did not have arms, just like her.

American Mathew Stutzman has no hands but shoots a bow in the sport of archery using his legs, hitting the bull’s eye more often than many of us ever will.

Germany’s long jump legend Markus Rehm has no limbs but uses blades to dominate his sport. Italy’s Paralympic wheelchair fencing champion Beatrice “Bebe” Vio has no hands or limbs.

In late 2008, when she was 11 years old, she contracted meningitis. In order to save her life, doctors had to amputate both her legs at the knee, and both her forearms.

Bebe uses special prosthetics to hold her foil, fencing from the shoulder. Then, there are blind runners, including sprinters, who use the aid of a metal they hold along with their assistants.

There are so many amazing stories at these Games that teach so much the human spirit’s ability to overcome both the mental and physical mishaps in order to make the most of life.

Uganda has a team of four in Japan. David Emong, who lost an arm in a fight at school 16 years ago, won a bronze in the men’s 1500m T46 race on Saturday.

Para swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe doesn’t have a right arm. At 14 years old, she is a media darling. Sprinter Peace Oroma is visually impaired but never gave up on education or running. Ritah Asiimwe plays para-badminton with one arm.

All of them have overcome so many challenges to make it in life thus far. They could have easily given up, they didn’t. It’s common for people with disabilities to feel neglected and left out.

Not many buildings in Uganda have a reservation for the disabled. There aren’t enough schools that accommodate these angels. We demand that the government and society pay more attention to their plight with investment.

Above all, if you are able-bodied, watching these athletes should be a reminder to never give up on your dreams after all even those with less are making the most of so little. For their resilience, all of them deserve a medal.