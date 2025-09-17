Do everything to snap cycle of costly delays

After the Government of Uganda (GoU) heaped one fiscal budget on the back of another, with the promise that the focus on public infrastructure will serve the future; not scar it, a recent performance report by the Finance ministry has left sceptics feeling vindicated.

The report, in pulling no punches, makes a tedious recital of the GoU’s big-ticket projects that increasingly look like a cautionary tale for public infrastructure. Despite borrowing to finance the vast bulk—if not all—of the big-ticket projects, multiple delays and cost overruns have contrived to leave the GoU stuck in a rut. It has not been without consequences. Statistics from the Finance ministry indicate that, as of March 2025, the unused loans had ballooned to $4.5 billion (Shs15.7 trillion).

This is no small beer. It is, by any stretch of imagination, an eye-watering amount.

Even more troubling is the fact that as the cost has ballooned, ambition has pretty much shrunk. The Finance ministry’s report, characterised by a high level of granularity, points out that a scarcely believable 83 percent of 66 externally-funded projects reviewed between December 2024 and May 2025 were behind schedule. As a matter of fact, 10 projects had ground to a halt. The strain that the non-performing loans tethered to the stalled projects place on Uganda’s growing public debt is, in a word, enormous.

It is quite evident that the delays captured by the Finance ministry’s body of work are attributable to projects that were not designed to respect both nature and people. If the construction works are not environmentally disruptive, then the spectre of land acquisition rears an ugly head. There is also the familiar demon of inadequate oversight, with design changes, perhaps, hinting at the possibility that the contracts that have failed to give value for money might have been signed to enable fraud.

This all makes for grim reading for the taxpayer as the country’s public debt stock, which was north of $25 billion at the back end of last June, keeps the dashboard flashing crimson red. We join the Finance ministry in urging the GoU to pull up its socks. For one, the oversight has to improve. Reasonable steps have to be taken to avoid the schoolboy mistakes made at the contract selection stage. Elsewhere, there has to be much more than just a few upticks in procurement clearances.

The growing body of evidence shows that the dire dearth of due diligence and the attendant procurement bottlenecks are what have contrived to turn most of the big-ticket projects into a money pit. As well as the tighter cost controls previously mentioned, due diligence should also lodge interests in greener construction and democratic engagement to remove the other hurdles that stall most of the big-ticket projects. We also believe the projects in question will pick up pace when, not if, the GoU makes good on its repeated threats to hold individuals (that is accounting officers) personally liable for delays and cost escalations. The whip has to be cracked to spare the taxpayer from what has now settled as a familiar malaise.



