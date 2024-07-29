Do more to fight human trafficking

This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address this grave violation of human rights. Traffickers often target vulnerable groups, including women, children, and the youth, exploiting them for forced labour, sexual exploitation, and other forms of abuse. The clandestine nature of these operations, often orchestrated by highly organised criminal networks, makes detection and investigation particularly challenging.

The 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report by the United States Department of State also provides a critical international perspective on Uganda’s efforts to combat human trafficking. While acknowledging Uganda’s efforts in aligning its policies with international standards, the report emphasises the need for more robust implementation and enforcement of anti-trafficking laws. Despite strides in victim identification and assistance, challenges remain in prosecuting traffickers and ensuring comprehensive support for victims.

Recent initiatives by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and insights from the US Department of State report highlight both the challenges and strategies to combat this crime effectively.

The DPP, last week, introduced standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline the investigation and prosecution of trafficking cases, aiming to enhance coordination among various stakeholders, including the police, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and international organisations. Key components of the SOPs include clear legal frameworks, guidelines for identifying victims, and strategies for evidence collection and witness protection.

Ensuring anti-trafficking laws are effectively enforced is crucial. This includes stringent penalties for traffickers and comprehensive legal support for victims. Adequate support services for victims such as medical care, psychological support, and vocational training, are essential for helping them reintegrate into society.

Public awareness campaigns are also vital in educating communities about the dangers of trafficking and how to identify and report suspicious activities, with the involvement of local leaders and influencers amplifying these efforts.