Do more to promote maternal health

The issue: 
Maternal health
Our view:  
Sensitisation should continually be done hand-in-hand with health centres to encourage pregnant women to seek medical attention from hospitals.  

Health experts at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital have attributed the rampant obstetric fistula cases to mothers who do not want to deliver in hospitals. 
 In our November 19 story titled, “Health experts blame fistula cases on TBAs”, Dr David Mwirumubi, a medical officer attached to obstetrics and gynaecology department at the hospital, reveals that when the facility organised a camp for obstetric fistula, they received more than 10 mothers in a day.

