Do not let Bach visit go to waste

This past week, Ugandan sports received a high-profile guest - outgoing International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Dr Thomas Bach.

The German, a former fencing gold medallist, is winding down his 12-year reign as head of the global body.

Bach chose to visit five African countries on his farewell tour, trotting from Senegal, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda to Kenya.

It is in Uganda where he found the most unique project funded by the IOC, one of the richest sports organisations in the world.

Here, Uganda founded a project dubbed ‘Game Connect’. Game Connect is an Olympic Refuge Foundation programme based in Adjumani, Kampala, Kamwenge, Kyangwali and Lamwo districts.

By connecting communities through sport, this exciting programme improves the mental health and wellbeing of more than 10,000 young people affected by displacement, and their host communities.

Uganda hosts the most refugees in Africa, mainly from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi (UNHCR reference).

Young people joining Ugandan communities can feel disconnected, unwanted and often suffer from depression, anger, low self-esteem and other mental health issues.

The project targets youth between 15 and 24 years, including those with special needs, in Kampala, Adjumani, Kamwenge, Kyangwali, and Lamwo districts.

Over the four years, 1,347 youth have shown interest and these have held 18,154 bi-weekly sessions. These have created 117 clubs in the disciplines of football, netball, taekwondo, volleyball and basketball.

They are also involved in community tournaments and inter-settlement competitions.

More than 133 coaches, including 59 refugees and 74 from the host districts, have been trained in sport for health, sport for protection, and financial literacy. The latter has attracted 1,032 youth who have created 37 saving groups that amassed Shs31.7m in six months.

Game Connect Uganda reports that they have been able to overturn depression and anxiety issues in “99 percent” of the refugees partaking in their activities.

With the visit of Bach, his host, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) sought reassurances from the IOC in terms of funding for the project.

It is likely that they will get that more through the Olympic Solidarity programme. In addition, during a meeting with President Museveni, UOC asked for land to build an office and sports facilities.

The President promised to ensure that they get the land but this will require follow-up and commitment from UOC.

You don’t want this visit to go into the annals of history as just another guest who saw the beauty of the Pearl of Africa and left with a story to tell but nothing radical changed.