Do not let Cricket World Cup trophy visit fade

In 2009, the global football governing body, Fifa, brought the World Cup trophy to Uganda for the first time.

First, it was presented to President Museveni at State House, Entebbe before a public viewing ceremony at the Lugogo cricket oval.

That was an important occasion ahead of the African continent hosting her first World Cup in 2010. There was a lot of fanfare but nothing deliberate to ensure that the visit wasn’t a passing wind. Do you even remember that it was here? Eight years later, the World Cup was again a guest in Uganda ahead of the global tournament held in Russia. It’s now 2023 and you can hardly point out a monument to commemorate that visit.

We have learnt that trophy visit may not have a direct ripple benefit on sports whose major challenges remain lack of infrastructure and inadequate funding.

The one thing that we cannot quantify is the positive image that such events give the country as it tries to sell its tourism potential.

This past week, the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) decided to drink from the cup of football.

Uganda hosted the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup trophy.

In total, the trophy will visit 18 countries and 40 cities with Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa the only African countries to get this opportunity. The 2023 Cricket World Cup is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. England are the defending champions.

During the visit, the trophy was taken to the Indian High Commissioner’s residence, Kyambogo oval and the Source of the Nile. Also visited was Busoga College Mwiri, a school that has produced many Ugandan cricketers, and Jinja Senior Secondary School that hosted the annual schools’ cricket week.

The two major catches included showcasing Uganda’s tourism potential and inspiring the next generation of cricketers. The former is hard to measure in the short-term, but it is good to see Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) buy into sports this fast. The latter can only be realised by the depth and breadth of talent identification and development by UCA and government. Under the current ICC system, it’s impossible that Uganda can qualify for the World Cup as only the best 10 teams will be in India.