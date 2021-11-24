Doctors, all workers deserve decent pay

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo (seated, centre), addresses a press conference in Kampala on November 8. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Doctors’ strike
  • Our view: Set up a salary review commission, offset and harmonise the grossly skewed salary disparities among executives and lower cadres across ministries, departments, and agencies. 

The current strike by doctors follows so many similar industrial actions in the last 20 years.  This, therefore, means their current demands are not new. 

