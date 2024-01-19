Don’t allow NAM, G77 facilities go to the dogs

At the peak of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2007 scandals, a member of the Infrastructure and Beautification Committee, astounded Public Accounts Committee members when he said without shame, that the grasses government planted in the run up to Chogm were eaten by foraging cows and goats.

In fact, the initial beautification budget was a staggering Shs5.6b. The committee later requested extra Shs1b for garbage collection. The beautification project involved painting roads and kerbs, planting trees, flowers, grasses, rehabilitating public toilets, garbage collection, among others.

In addition to beautification project, the government had purchased motorcycles and executive vehicles [BMWs] for delegates, installed streetlights, fixed roads, installed CCTV cameras to combat urban crime and procured Tetra Communication Walkie Talkies Systems from M/s Balton (U) Ltd at a cost of $5m. The total Chogm expenditure stood at a monstrous Shs500b.

Unfortunately, in just three years or less, most of the Chogm roads had developed potholes and other key infrastructure projects crumbled due to negligence and lack of funds.

Let us provide the required funds to enable KCCA to manage these important amenities before it is too late. Most of the streetlights and CCTV cameras were either stolen or simply allowed to rot away.

Infrastructure development promotes economic growth and attract foreign investors into the country.

In view of that, we appeal to government, the general public to maintain the newly refurbished roads, CCTV cameras, the airport, the multi-billion convention centre in Munyonyo and all other important facilities installed for NAM and G77+China summits.

Certainly, Uganda has benefited from hosting NAM and G77 summits, especially because of its positive impact on the economy and international standing.

These summits have in a way helped the country to lay an infrastructural foundation which is vital to the development of our country.

Our considered view is that the government must as a matter of urgency protect NAM and G77 summits facilities and infrastructures built to facilitate the two conferences and ensure that they do not fall into disrepair.

There should be awareness among Ugandans and the government should endeavour to make them understand the importance of public property in their daily lives.

The officials of Kampala Capital City Authority should also be assisted by the NAM Secretariat to effectively engage cabinet on how to safeguard these amenities. All these facilities should be maintained at all times and vandals should be prosecuted.