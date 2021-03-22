Don’t drag politics into Uganda Cranes

By Editor More by this Author

On Wednesday, the national football team, Uganda Cranes will host Burkina Faso at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification encounter.

The precursor to the game was bound to be dominated by the recent suspension of Johnny McKinstry from his role as head coach, which thrust Abdallah Mubiru into the role.

The northern Irishman must still be very much interested in what goes on inside the team. He and many Ugandans will be disappointed to learn that the preparations aren’t smooth.

On Friday night, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) released an abrupt statement throwing midfielder Khalid Aucho out of the team’s camp.

In the communication, the Egypt-based midfielder is accused of breaking the team’s code. On arrival at Entebbe airport, Aucho opted to go home and ‘visit his children instead of heading straight to the team’s camp that started last Thursday.

Fufa had sent a driver to pick him, as is the habit with all foreign-based players. There has been quite a fallout after Aucho spoke out.

While insisting that this wasn’t a case of indiscipline on his part, Aucho cited his closeness to National Unity Platform (NUP) and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, as the underlying reason for his ‘sacking’.

Aucho has often used his social media accounts to call out government on its excesses, especially the disappearance of people.

Mr Kyagulanyi has since used his social media platforms to call out Fufa and the state on Aucho’s suspension. In this era, sports, musicians and all kinds of celebrities are trendsetters and widely followed.

This has brought a responsibility upon them to speak on all kinds of causes from gender-based violence to environmental conversation to touchy subjects like politics.

However, sports has always remained an island, especially in divisive subjects like politics. Fufa will now be dealing with a public relations disaster similar to the 2011 dismissal of David Obua from the team prior to a decisive Afcon game against Kenya.

If Fufa does not stand tall today to explain itself further, Aucho’s colleagues, the senior players in particular, will feel that he was victimised.

You can’t bundle them into a box or gag players. However, while players must take responsibility for their actions, Fufa ought to sound believable or else they will be viewed as an extension of some of the excesses of government.

While doing so, the team cannot be used as a tool to dish out punishments to transgressors. Sport has always been a sanctuary and should remain so.

