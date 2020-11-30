Don’t drop guard on domestic violence

By Editor More by this Author

Statistics from police in Lango Sub-region last month showed a worrying trend in domestic violence cases. In eight months alone, the area had registered 1,180 cases. Last year’s Police Crime Report indicated that the North Kyoga region registered 808 cases of domestic violence.

The contributory factors are varied. However, data from police indicates that the cases started increasing in March after government imposed a countrywide lockdown as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

In January, the districts of Lira, Dokolo, Kole, Oyam, Kwania, Amolatar, Apac, Otuke and Alebtong registered 113 cases. The cases increased to 132 in March, 136 in April, 124 in May, 170 in June, 145 in July and 182 and 178 cases in August and September, respectively.

Authorities attribute this rise in domestic violence during the lockdown, mainly affecting women, to breakdown in community sensitisation and policing, which had reduced the cases of domestic violence in the sub-region.

The lockdown hindered efforts by cultural and religious leaders aimed at educating the community on issues of domestic violence.

This problem is not unique to Lango or Uganda. Several surveys done across the world show rise in domestic violence cases during the Covid-19 imposed lockdowns.

That is why as the world marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an annual campaign for the elimination of violence against women that runs from November 25 to December 10, there is specific reference to the impact of the lockdowns on domestic violence.

In a report titled, The Shadow Pandemic: Violence against women during Covid-19, UN Women notes that one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner but since the outbreak of Covid-19, statistics show that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified.

This, according to the report, is the Shadow Pandemic growing amid the Covid-19 crisis and a global collective effort is required to stop it.

Because the Covid-19 pandemic has taken priority, most victims of gender based violence have limited information and awareness about available services. They also have limited access to support services. As UN Women points out, resources and efforts have been diverted from violence against women response to immediate Covid-19 relief.

As the country continues to take necessary measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial that adequate attention is given to gender based violence.

Interventions like providing temporary accommodation and emergency care or first aid; provision of counselling, psychosocial support and legal aid are crucial to ensure victims are able to get away from their abusers and are supported during their healing process.

