DPP should do more to fight corruption

Recently, the resident Senior State Attorney attached to the Gulu office, Mr Patrick Omia, was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court over graft charges.

He faces two counts of abuse of office and one count of forgery.

The Senior State Attorney is accused of having improperly amended a criminal charge from aggravated defilement to indecent assault and signed the amended charge sheet without obtaining approval from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The prosecutors from the DPP’s office led by Senior State Attorneys Raymond Mugisa and Pamela Orogot objected to the release of their colleague on bail.

The presiding magistrate to overrule the DPP’s objection and release him on a cash bail of Shs3m.

In December, Ms Abodo revealed that seven state attorneys were last year interdicted over incompetence and corruption. Four prosecutors from the districts of Ntungamo, Arua and Lira join the Sembabule District Resident State Attorney and chief magistrate who were facing corruption-related charges at the Anti- Corruption Court.

We applaud the chief government prosecutor for investigating corruption that has not spared even those constitutionally mandated to fight it.

During this year’s annual prosecutors’ symposium, DPP Jane Frances Abodo assured her more than 400 prosecutors gathered in Kampala of her support when they work diligently and shun unethical behaviour, including indulging in corruption.

Likewise, the DPP vowed to prosecute all those involved in graft schemes despite being her staff.

Cracking the whip on her own is a constructive step towards fighting the cancer of corruption that has infested all sectors of government.

This step will also instil a sense of confidence in the public that have lost hope in government institutions, especially those in the justice law and order sector.

According to the third National Integrity Survey for the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) released in 2008, public institutions that were rated by households to be most corrupt were: general police (88.2 percent); traffic police (87.9 percent); Judiciary (79.4 percent); Uganda Revenue Authority (77.0 percent); and District Service Commissions (73.7 percent). And the public perception has not changed much more than 15 years later.

According to the IGG’s office, the nation loses Shs10 trillion annually to corruption.