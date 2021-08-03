Draw up a feasible education plan, fast

Our view: As has been said in this same space, last Sunday, we believe that education of a nation enhances its people and its development. The government therefore needs to prioritise education, get back to the drawing board and get serious about this matter.

Imagine what must have gone through the mind of those pupils and students who finished and received their PLE and UCE results, after the President made the national address on July 30 without giving a plan for their education. Imagine what must have gone through the minds of their parents, guardians and school administrators as they realised there was no detailed or proper plan to have their children engaged in one or another as far as their education is concerned. Imagine what these parents must have thought when they realised that their children (P.1 to P.3) who had not been to school, for those who followed the government’s guidelines, since March 2020 were going to be seated at home for an unknown period of time.

Not all schools are closed. Those that offer an international curriculum were allowed to open their gates and receive and teach their students, as long as they followed the standards operating procedures well, last year. The question to ask is, how many parents can afford the fees these schools charge? How many parents are willing to have their children study an international curriculum?

The government, especially those tasked with seeing to it that our education systems are robust and inclusive should have done better. To know that thousands of children’s education progress has been severely halted, to know that many schools have closed, to know that a tiny fraction of the children in the country are studying in international schools while the majority are closed out, to know all these perturbing facts and not have a concrete plan for the next few months is sidestepping their role.

The ministry of education cannot sit back and fold its hands as it waits to see what happens, while other ministries come up with solutions for their sectors. Imagine a single mother who has worked hard to send her child to school, sitting up all night, wondering what the future holds because the dreams for her child look uncertain. Imagine a father who felt he had secured his children’s future by putting them into school now wondering what next. Imagine children who have forgotten what it is like to be in class wondering what menial jobs they can do now, since education might no longer be an option.

As has been said in this same space, last Sunday, we believe that education of a nation enhances its people and its development. The government therefore needs to prioritise education, get back to the drawing board and get serious about this matter. And fast.

