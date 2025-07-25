Drowning prevention: Uganda can do better

Today, Uganda joins the global community in celebrating the World Drowning Prevention Day. The day, celebrated annually on July 25, was declared by a UN General Assembly Resolution in April 2021. This year's theme is ‘Your story can save a life: Drowning prevention through shared experiences.’ According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this global advocacy event serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it. According to the UN agency that coordinates responses to international public health issues and emergencies, an estimated 236,000 people drown every year, and drowning is among the 10 leading causes of death for children aged 5 to 14 years. In Uganda, a landlocked country with many water bodies, the figures are alarming.

According to a recent study by the Makerere University School of Public Health, about 3,000 people lose their lives to drowning annually, making Uganda one of the countries with the highest drowning death rates in the world. Experts have traced the high drowning rates in Uganda to, among others, outdated legal frameworks, widespread vessel overloading, deteriorating infrastructure, and a widespread disregard for safety gear such as lifejackets. Given the seriousness of the issue, the government is pushing to recognise drowning as a public health problem, and a national drowning prevention programme is in the offing. In the background is a lot of work that is being done by several development partners, government officials, lakeside communities and NGOs.

Among the key recommendations that the different stakeholders have come up with ahead of celebrations to be held in Kampala include expediting the development of detailed subsidiary regulations under the Inland Water Transport Act, 2021, for small and traditional vessels; supporting and modernising traditional boat building by integrating safety features; prioritising initiatives that ensure access to affordable, quality personal flotation devices and promoting basic, low-cost communication and distress signalling tools, among others.

Our appeal is that, as the drowning prevention programme is being prepared, the government should also prepare the funding necessary to implement the ambitious policy that aims to, among others, teach swimming to about 10,000 children annually and enhance early warning systems for fishermen on waterbodies. We have seen such interventions create a positive impact in other sub-Saharan countries such as Ghana and Nigeria. Uganda, too, can strategically utilise its limited resources for maximum impact by identifying high-risk areas and deploying the necessary resources.





