EAC member states should pull together

Revelations that three local organising committees (LOCs) in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya that ran the rule over the recently-concluded African Nations Championship (Chan) operated at cross purposes are a reminder of the extent of the cracks within the East African Community (EAC). While admitting to a culmination of months of work and frustration, Kenya's LOC, radical in its honesty, peeled back the mask to speak of deep-seated differences. This crescendoed in the 2024 tournament—belatedly staged in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya—having no official anthem, website and mascot, to mention but three.

The admission shows how the EAC has little sense of its own limits, which are considerable. This is neither the first nor, ominously for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament set to be co-hosted by the three frenemies. A back and forth over non tariff barriers (NTBs) has come to be taken for what it is—a tiring soap opera. Whereas there appears to be no respite, it is worth lingering over the implications. There was that hope known to clear things up when the EAC introduced a revised external tariff to shield local industries; launched a Single Customs Territory to ease the clearance of goods; and established One-Stop Border Posts to reduce crossing delays from hours to minutes.

NTBs, however, keep destroying any possibility that trade in the EAC will be seamless. Hurdles in the shape of extra paperwork or sudden fees amidst repeated inspections keep rearing an ugly head. If it is not Kenya imposing Excise Duty on imported sugar, it is Tanzania introducing a new industry levy of 10 percent on goods imported from other EAC countries. This has left intra-EAC trade oscillating between 13 percent and 15 percent. In fact, the EAC Secretariat says NTBs have cost the bloc up to $10.3 billion in lost trade value. Agriculture and manufacturing have borne the brunt of the deeply disruptive hurdles most, and looks to continue doing so if the dead bat Kenya applied to milk, poultry, sugar, beef, and maize from Uganda is anything to go by.

Tanzania's industry levy on its part applies to household plastic items, imported road tractors, prefabricated buildings, bars and rods, nails, tacks, staples, and similar iron or steel products. The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is also increasingly looking like a metaphor for lost opportunities. Failure to talk with clarity about actualising a connection between Kenya and Uganda has inflicted the damage it was expected to. The maths is straightforward. Completion of the same could substantially bring down the cost of transporting a container from the Kenyan port of Mombasa to the Ugandan capital of Kampala from $3,500 (Shs12.2m) to $2,000 (Shs7m). A journey that spans a week by road could be shrunk to just a day by the SGR.