EC should change its ways to regain lost public trust

As the Electoral Commission sets sail for Uganda’s most expensive general election in 2026, people will be closely watching its movement towards the self-declared objective of strengthening public trust and confidence in our electoral processes.

Today, the EC’s confidence ratings are abysmal. There are numerous credible reports to confirm the view that Uganda’s recent ballots have not met the globally accepted minimum standard for free and fair elections partly due to the EC’s many omissions and commissions.

In some by-elections, and in all of the post-1996 presidential elections, the evidence of the EC’s non-compliance with electoral laws has been irrefutable and indicting enough. The EC as we know it today has become a byword for electoral malpractice – a reprehensible failing which the courts have repeatedly examined.

Consequent to those failings, the organisation remains the subject of public ridicule and rude jokes. So, it will not be enough that in their planning the commission set itself strategic objectives designed to restore public faith. You do not reassure belief and confidence when your default position is to repeatedly deliver self-evidently unfree and unfair elections.

While the commission says it reviewed the recommendations of elections observers and the courts, and also held extensive engagements with stakeholders, in drawing up its plans, we fervently hope so. Because in those recommendations lies the answer to the credibility deficit it faces. It finds itself in that awkward position because of the perception that the EC is deliberately capricious and quite happy to reside in the pockets of the ruling party’s leadership.

Value judgements will only be made of its promise to restore the betrayed public trust after Ugandans see its works in the field.

Also, amongst the many recommendations for electoral reforms is the enduring demand for a change in manner of appointment of EC commissioners. The current legal position which states that the president appoints the commissioners is unfair. But while they can do little about the law, commissioners do not have to serve at his/her pleasure. Sadly, present and past commissioners have done little to disabuse us of that notion. It is now up to them to reform their ways.

If the commission wants to enhance citizen participation through civic education and the building of infrastructure necessary to ensure free and fair elections, the EC must first take a long, hard look at itself. It has to shed the embarrassing image of being a rubber stamp for the establishment’s extreme electoral excesses. It must be seen to strictly comply with our electoral laws, and to do so in a faultlessly non-partisan and even-handed fashion.

High-sounding declarations and cosmetic tweaks here and there do not repair damaged reputations. There has to be a clearly demonstrable and fundamental change in practice.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.